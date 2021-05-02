Iran to pay for COVID-19 vaccine from its funds in Iraq

In a press conference after the meeting with Iraqi Electricity Minister Majid Mahdi Hantoosh, Ardakanian said that the President had order to finance COVID-19 vaccine payments with Iran’s funds trapped in other countries due to US sanctions.

As stated in the vaccine purchase agreement with Russia, a part of Iraq’s debt to Iran would be paid to Russia, Energy Minister added.

He underlined that Iraq Minister’s trip to Iran was aimed at arranging payment of arrears to Iran’s Oil and Energy Ministries.

