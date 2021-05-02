A step forward in JCPOA talks

The Joint Commission of the JCPOA has kicked off negotiations nearly one month ago. The talks focused on conditions and stances; so, the sides stipulated their general policies.

***US should step forward towards practical measure

The Islamic Republic of Iran considers the United States as the only culprit who withdrew from the JCPOA in May 2018 and re-imposed cruel sanctions on the Iranian nations; therefore, Tehran expects Washington to lift the embargo in particular those sanctions targeting Iran’s oil sale. The Biden administration should accept the fact that the Trump administration violated the nuclear deal; then, the new government is expected to change the course and lift sanctions as Joe Biden announced during the 2020 presidential campaign.

It is worth mentioning that Biden is facing powerful opponents in Congress; so, he tries to take cautious steps in lifting anti-Iran sanctions.

***Upgrading the level of talks to reach a final agreement

Changing the level of negotiations can be momentum and an effective measure to pave the way for getting rid of the current standstill. The talks are underway in Vienna, Austria, at the level of deputies of foreign ministers, but there is no expected achievement; thus, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his counterparts should take part in the meetings to pursue serious development.

Although Iranian top negotiator Abbas Araghchi is doing his best to make a progress in the Vienna talks, the presence of FM Zarif can send a message to other parties that the Islamic Republic is serious to strike a final deal.

***Factional approach toward JCPOA

Time is very important in this round of talks. The administration of President Hassan Rouhani is spending its last months. The change of power in Iran’s presidential office will not translate into that the next administration will not be able to hold talks on the nuclear issue. The main problem is that the economy of the country needs an instant lifting of sanctions. The issue of resolving the nuclear dispute should not become a matter of political and factional rivalries and all sectors of power in Iran are expected to play a constructive role in maintaining the economy.

