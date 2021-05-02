Double standard when it comes to ballistic missile test by Iran, France 

France’s Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday April 28 that the country test-fired a French M51 strategic missile into the Atlantic.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif pointed to the missile test and France’s attempt to restrict Iranian missile program, writing that it seems that double standard is possible.

France is developing its ballistic and strategic missiles, while it has a background of more than half a century of atomic tests and cooperation with Israel in missile program.

Following the end of World War II, French authorities pursued development of nuclear program. Former Prime Minister of France Pierre Mendès France ordered the establishment of atomic test centers in 1957. France decided to carry out atomic tests in Algerian Desert.

Algeria has not been the only one victim of France’s atomic tests. Australia and New Zealand experienced such tests in early 1970s.

In recent years, Western states including France claimed that the development of Iranian ballistic missiles violates UN Security Council Resolution 2231. They asked UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to inform the member states of the UNSC that Iran’s missile activities are contrary to the Resolution. Tehran has been urged to avoid developing any activity in terms of ballistic missiles, while the Islamic Republic has never developed any nukes.

Despite the fact that Iran has always underlined that it needs ballistic missiles for peaceful and defense purposes, the West has attempted to turn the issue as a tool to put pressure on the Islamic Republic. Given the Western powers’ stances towards development of ballistic missile by France and Iran, it can be said that they pursue a policy, which shows double standard when it comes to the Iranians and the Westerners.

