Iran chief negotiator: Talks moving ahead

Abbas Araghchi made the remarks at the end of the JCPOA Joint Commission meeting held in Vienna, Austria, on May 1.

Meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), from which the former US President Donald Trump withdrew unilaterally in May 2018, resumed in Vienna on Saturday with the participation of 4+1 and Iran.

As Araghchi said, it was the third round of talks while "we decided to make a halt again to accumulate."

This round of talks which were held intensively at different levels has matured, the chief negotiator noted.

He went on to say that disagreements on the nuclear issue and the sanctions have become clearer.

In some cases, "we've entered the phase of writing the text and this lowers the pace as it needs carefulness," he added.

Meanwhile, the talks are moving ahead, but it cannot be predicted when the agreement is reached, Araghchi underlined.

The format of the agreement is based on [Islamic] system's stance, said he, adding that the other sides have their own stance, so it is no an easy task to bring views closer.

Iran attaches importance to lifting sanctions on energy, automotive industry, insurance and ports sectors as well as the removal of sanctions on individuals and institutions, Araghchi said while pointing to a prepared list on the issue.

There is agreement on lifting sanctions on the maximum part of the list, he noted.

As long as the stances do not come close to each other, the talks will continue, he concluded.

During past days, expert, technical, bilateral and multilateral talks between Iran and 4+1 have been held at different levels in Vienna, Austria, to reach an agreement on various issues.

عراقچی: مذاکرات روند رو به جلو دارد

تهران-ایرنا- معاون وزیر امور خارجه جمهوری اسلامی ایران گفت: مذاکرات با طرفین درباره برجام روند رو به جلو دارد و تصمیم گرفتیم برای بررسی بیشتر، تا جمعه برای جمع بندی مباحث، توقف بدهیم.

به گزارش ایرنا، عباس عراقچی پس از پایان نشست کمیسیون مشترک برجام اظهار کرد: این دور سوم مذاکرات است و امروز تصمیم گرفتیم مجددا توقفی برای جمع بندی بدهیم. مذاکرات این دور در سطوح مختلف فشرده برگزار شد و مباحث مورد اختلاف و مشترک به پختگی رسیده است.

وی ادامه داد: فاصله ها و اختلافات در بحث هسته ای و تحریم ها روشن تر شده است؛ ما در هر دو مورد نکات ریز فنی داریم که باید بررسی بیشتری شود و در برخی موارد اختلافات وجود دارد که روشن تر شده است. در برخی حوزه ها وارد نگارش متن شدیم و این موجب می شود کار آهسته پیش برود زیرا کار روی متن دقت خود را می خواهد.

معاون وزیر امور خارجه عنوان کرد: در عین حال روند رو به جلو است و هنوز نمی توانیم پیش بینی کنیم که چه زمانی به توافق می رسیم؛ شکل توافق براساس مواضع نظام است و طرفین مقابل نیز مواضع خود را دارند و نزدیک کردن مواضع طرفین کار اسانی نیست.

عراقچی تاکید کرد: تصمیم گرفتیم جمع بندی از مباحث داشته باشیم و پس از بررسی در پایتخت ها، جمعه آینده مباحث را از سر می گیریم.

وی توضیح داد: تاکید داریم باید تحریم های موضوعی و بخشی همچون بخش انرژی ایران و یا صنعت خودرو و بیمه و بنادر برداشته شود و توافق هم در این باره وجود دارد؛ در کنار این مهم، درباره لغو تحریم افراد و نهادها مذاکرات ادامه دارد. فهرستی در این باره وجود دارد که با لغو تحریم اکثریت این فهرست موافق شده اما دیگرانی هنوز در این فهرست هستند.

عراقچی گفت: اگر دو طرف مواضع هم را قبول داشتند نیازی به مذاکره نبود به قدری مذاکره می کنیم که مواضع نزدیک شود و اگر منافع نظام تامین شود این توافق اتفاق خواهد افتاد.