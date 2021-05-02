Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on May 2

** IRAN DAILY

-- Rouhani: Efforts underway to import COVID vaccines despite US obstacles

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said his administration has been allocating foreign currency resources for importing COVID-19 vaccines although US unilateral sanctions have impeded financial transactions.

The government is determined to cope with the demand for the COVID-19 vaccine in spite of all problems that have hindered the allocation and transfer of foreign currency resources to and from the country, Rouhani said at a meeting of the National Task Force for Fighting the Coronavirus on Saturday.

-- Gas transmission record smashed: CEO

Iran’s gas transmission industry, with more than 37,000 kilometers of pipeline and 86 gas compressor stations, ranks the first in the Middle East and Asia, and the fourth globally behind the US, Russia and Canada.

The most important task assigned to the Iranian Gas Transmission Company (IGTC) is to purchase natural gas, ethane, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and gas liquids from domestic and foreign suppliers and sell them to domestic customers and export terminals and conduct swap process.

-- ‘Narin Castle, most visited monument in Yazd Province

The head of Meybod’s Cultural Heritage Department, Rasoul Moshtaqian, told Iran Daily that Narin Castle (Narin Qal’eh), an ancient monument located in Meybod, the central province of Yazd, is known as one of the oldest brick buildings in the world.

The historical castle’s grounds have an area of ​​three hectares and the building has seven stories and several towers and gates.

There are many legends about this mysterious castle. Ja’far bin Mohammad Ja’fari, the first historian of Yazd Province (15th century), attributed the construction of the castle to the Prophet Soleiman (Solomon).

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- COVID Death Toll Passes 72,000

The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran exceeded 72,000 on Saturday, a Health Ministry spokeswoman said.

Sima Sadat Lari said the pandemic had claimed 332 lives over the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 72,090. COVID-19 cases also surpassed 2,516,000 after the detection of 17,080 new cases. More than 1,971,000 patients have recovered so far or have been discharged from hospital across Iran, Lari said.

-- Vienna Talks Resume as U.S. Flaunts Sanctions

High-ranking diplomats from China, Germany, France, Russia and Britain resumed talks Saturday focused on bringing the United States back into their landmark nuclear deal with Iran.

The U.S. would not have a representative at the table when the diplomats met in Vienna because former President Donald Trump unilaterally pulled the country out of the deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, in 2018. Trump also restored and augmented sanctions to try to force Iran into renegotiating the pact with more concessions.

U.S. President Joe Biden claims he wants to rejoin the deal, however, and a U.S. delegation is in Vienna to be kept abreast of the talks.

-- Esteghlal Advance to Round of 16 at AFC Champions League

Esteghlal football team from Iran booked its place in Round of 16 of the 2021 AFC Champions League (ACL) Friday night.

Cheick Diabate’s penalty in the 14th minute ensured a 1-0 win for the Blues against Iraq’s Al-Shorta on Matchday Six of Group C.

The Malian forward could make it 2-0 six minutes later from the spot but failed to convert his penalty.

Esteghlal went into the game looking for a win to confirm its place in the Round of 16 and duly delivered against its Iraqi opponent whose elimination had already been confirmed, although it was far from straightforward for the Iran Pro League side.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Three Iranian teams learn fate at 2021 ACL (West) Round of 16

The 2021 AFC Champions League (West) Round of 16 cast was finalized following the conclusion of the Group Stage on Friday.

As Groups A and C brought the thrilling group stage to a close on Friday, the final Round of 16 cast saw several of the continent's biggest club sides missing out.

The Round of 16 (West) match-ups will see Tajikistan's FC Istiklol taking on Iran's Persepolis FC, Sharjah playing Al Wahda FSCC in an all-UAE affair, Iran's Esteghlal facing 2019 champions Al Hilal SFC of Saudi Arabia and Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia squaring off against Iran's Tractor FC.

-- Iran continues to raise oil output in April: survey

Iran has continued boosting its crude oil output in April as the country is getting prepared for a comeback into the oil market, a survey conducted by Reuters showed. According to Reuters, the output increase is an indication of recovery in Iran’s oil industry as talks for reviving the 2015 nuclear deal progress.

The survey has put Iranian supply in April at 2.5 million barrels per day (bpd), up 200,000 bpd from March, and the biggest rise among the members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

-- Millennia-old iron production sites discovered in Iran

Archaeologists have discovered several millennia-old iron production sites across a historical village in southcentral Iran. "Several iron production sites and kilns for melting iron ores have been discovered across Chahak rural district in Khatam county of Yazd province," a local tourism official announced on Saturday.

The discoveries were made during a survey led by Iranian archaeologist Hossein Azizi under the supervision of the Research Institute of Cultural Heritage and Tourism, the official said.

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish