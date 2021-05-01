JCPOA Joint Commission meeting wraps up in Vienna

The participants decided to resume the meeting next Friday.

Deputy of European Union Foreign Policy Chief Enrique Mora and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi co-chaired the meeting.

The participants reviewed the results of the work groups’ sessions in the previous days regarding sanctions, nuclear issues, and administrative processes.

The delegations will return to their capitals after this meeting.

In the past days, expert, bilateral, and multilateral meetings have been held at different levels to announce stances and discuss texts.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish