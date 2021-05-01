JCPOA Joint Commission meeting resumes in Vienna

Deputy of European Union Foreign Policy Chief Enrique Mora and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi co-chair the meeting.

The participants are to discuss the results of the work groups’ sessions in the previous days regarding sanctions, nuclear issues, and administrative process.

The delegations will return to their capitals after this meeting.

In the past days, expert, bilateral, and multilateral meetings have been held at different levels to announce stances and discuss texts.

Iranian delegations had separate meetings with Mora and Mikhail Mikhail Ulyanov in the morning.

