Exports from Shahid Rajaie port grow by 59 percent

Bandar Abbas, May 1, IRNA – Hormuzgan Ports and Maritime head said on Saturday that Shahid Rajaie port in the province saw 59 percent growth in exports and 160 percent in transit last month.

Alireza Mohammadi Karajiran said that in Farvardin month (March 21-April 20) 158 container ships docked and 126,850 TEU containers were loaded and unloaded in the port, showing 12 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

He also said that TEU containers transit experienced 160 percent increase in this period compared to the last year with 20,231 TEUs transited.

Shahid Rajaie port is located in Hormuzgan Prvince, south Iran and enjoys 30 gantry cranes and 15 exclusive wharves. It is considered the largest container port in Iran.

