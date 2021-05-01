Exports from Shahid Rajaei port grow by 59 percent

Alireza Mohammadi Karajiran said that in Farvardin month (March 21-April 20) 158 container ships docked and 126,850 TEU containers were loaded and unloaded in the port, showing 12 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

He also said that TEU containers transit experienced 160 percent increase in this period compared to the last year with 20,231 TEUs transited.

Shahid Rajaie port is located in Hormuzgan Prvince, south Iran and enjoys 30 gantry cranes and 15 exclusive wharves. It is considered the largest container port in Iran.

