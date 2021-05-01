JCPOA paves way for int'l economic activities

In an exclusive interview with IRNA , former deputy of Isfahan governor for political, security and social affairs Seyyed Reza Aghdaei said the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with European and American countries was one of the government's key measures to overcome difficult situation and confidence building for the government.

Verification of the international organizations to explain the peaceful exploitation of Iran’s nuclear program was the outcome of JCPOA.

Referring to the potential of Western and European international relations, he said, Establishing proper relations with Western countries will help strengthen Iran's infrastructure.

Countries like Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and Indonesia which reinforced their international relations, have never been colonized or harmed, Aghdaei noted.

He described JCPOA as effective in improving relations between Iran and the Arab states in the region, saying this opportunity should be provided for communication with the regional countries.

Trump's inefficient and inexperienced management in the United States and the totalitarian forces inside the country which were the businessmen of the sanctions prevented the full implementation of this international event.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Aghdaei termed the international interactions as an opportunity for the country.

Enemies and governments that consider the relationship between Iran and the world as a threat to their interests, instill military and nuclear activities as a threat to the world by creating pessimism among other countries.

