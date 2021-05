Bare Bones Festival focusing on independent filmmakers and embryonic talents is held annually in Oklahoma.

"Metamorphosis in the Slaughterhouse" received Bumblebee Awards.

The event was held on April 22-May 1 by observing health protocols.

The movie had earlier received award from Houston International Festival, Children's Film Society Bangladesh, Salerno Film Festival, Cyprus Film Festival, Marbella Film Festival and Riverside Festival.

9376**1424

Follow us on twitter @irnaenglish