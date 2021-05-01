IRGC intelligence agency dismantles a hostile group 

The group, which is known as “fall of Iran”, has been seeking to bring together the movements active against the Islamic Republic since early 2018.

Foreign-based monarchists were behind the group and it was funded by certain Western governments and Saudi Arabia.

The agents of the group wore the uniforms of Iranian armed forces and recorded videos in which they claimed to be officers of Iranian armed forces who have abandoned their jobs and read out statements inviting people to take to streets in protest.

Thet also distributed the videos in social media.

The group also fabricated fake news about the situations in Iran or exaggerated the negative points of the government to influence the Iranian public opinion.

