Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on May 1

-- President Rouhani inaugurates water projects worth $619 million

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani inaugurated projects of the Energy Ministry in three provinces of the country through a videoconference call on Thursday.

The projects including a water supply project, a water treatment plant, a wastewater treatment plant, and a dam were put into operation with a total investment of over $619 million in Khuzestan, Mazandaran and Hormuzgan provinces, IRNA reported. The president also ordered the beginning of a project for constructing another dam in Mazandaran Province in which about $214.2 million will be invested.

-- Commander: Iran Monitoring Enemy Movements

A senior Iranian commander said Friday the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) and the Army are authoritatively monitoring the enemy’s every movements and ships entering the Persian Gulf.

"Today, every ship that enters the Persian Gulf will be monitored in accordance with the bandwidth control code in the Strait of Hormuz and has to introduce itself,” said Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, commander of the IRGC Navy. "The Islamic Republic does not only have military presence in this region but also in various economic, political and even cultural sectors in national and international arenas.”

-- Persepolis, Tractor Win at AFC Champions League

Iran’s Persepolis and Tractor of Iran beat their rivals in Group E and B of the 2021 AFC Champions League on Thursday.

Persepolis secured top spot in Group E as Yahya Golmohammadi’s side bounced back from its loss against Al-Wahda to hand Qatar’s Al-Rayyan a 4-2 defeat that ensured its passage to the Round of 16.

Shahriyar Moghanlou opened the scoring in the 27th minute having earlier hit the crossbar with a header before Ehsan Pahlavan doubled the Iranian side’s advantage seven minutes later.

-- Iran Worried About Tajik-Kyrgyz Clashes

Iran on Friday expressed concern over a serious escalation of tensions at the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said Tehran monitors with concern reports about recent frontier clashes between "the two friendly and brotherly” countries that have killed and injured a number of citizens from both sides. "The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to help promote negotiations between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan and also to provide legal and technical experience in this regard,” Khatibzadeh stated.

-- Foreign Minister holds week-long regional tour

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif continued his regional tour by visiting Oman on Wednesday, April 28 and Kuwait on April 29.

Zarif went to Qatar and met with Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and his Qatari counterpart, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani. During his meetings with the Qatari officials, Zarif discussed the approaches to the Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE) and stressed that "Neighbors are Iran's priority."

-- Home appliance production increases by 36%

Iran’s Deputy Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister Mehdi Sadeqi Niaraki said on Thursday that the production of home appliances in the country has increased by 36 percent following the exit of foreign brands.

“Following the imposition of U.S. sanctions and the withdrawal of South Korean companies from Iran, the production of Iranian home appliances increased by 36 percent,” Niaraki said on the sidelines of a visit to a production unit.

-- Traditional skills of sailing Lenj boats come one step closer to elimination

Iranian cabinet has approved a bill that may, according to cultural heritage experts, lead to the elimination of the UNESCO-listed traditional skills of building and sailing Iranian Lenj boats in the Persian Gulf.

"Despite the opposition of cultural heritage enthusiasts to a possible decision of elimination the traditional wooden lenjs, the cabinet agreed to allocate a budget for the destruction of these vessels,.

