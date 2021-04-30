Apr 30, 2021, 3:56 PM
Journalist ID: 1195
News Code: 84313835
0 Persons

Tags

Iran ready to help advance Tajik-Kyrgyz talks: Spox

Iran ready to help advance Tajik-Kyrgyz talks: Spox

Tehran, April 30, IRNA – Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Friday that Tehran was ready to help push forward talks between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan on border disputes and to offer legal and technical experiences.

“Iran is watching the news on clashes on the border between two brotherly countries of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan which with concern has led to several deaths and injuries from both sides," Khatibzadeh said in a statement.

"Appreciating urgent measures taken by the heads of both countries to stop clashes, Iran is confident that the talks between two nations would lead to peaceful settlement of border disputes," the statement added.

A sum of 13 people were killed and 84 more were injured following the clashes on Tajikistan-Kyrgyzstan border in recent days that were unprecedented since both countries gained independence from the former Soviet Union (USSR).

The two sides have agreed on a ceasefire to prevent more casualties.

9416**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
8 + 2 =