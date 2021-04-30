Iran, Kuwait FMs discuss G4+1 talks in Vienna

The meeting took place in Kuwait City on Thursday night as Iranian foreign minister is on a visit to Kuwait.

The two foreign ministers also discussed ways to promote multilateral cooperation, as well as cooperation on consular affairs and environmental issues.

The latest developments in Yemen, Syria and Libya were also discussed by the foreign ministers of Iran and Kuwait.

The Iranian foreign minister underlined bilateral relations between the two countries, voicing Tehran’s readiness to further expand relations with Kuwait in all areas.

Zarif urged the need for all the regional countries to rely on their own capacities to give a boost to constructive cooperation.

The Kuwaiti foreign minister, for his part, said that Iran and Kuwait have a much higher potential for expansion of bilateral ties.

He said that his country is ready to help promote relations between the two neighboring countries.

