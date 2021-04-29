Quran manuscripts exhibition opens in Pakistan

Cultural Consulate of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran has organized the exhibition in collaboration with the Rawalpindi Arts Council.

The exhibition is being held at Rawalpindi Arts Council on the occasion of Ramadan and birth anniversary of Imam Hasan al-Mojtaba (AS). It will run until the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Some 70 Quran manuscript copies of the Ganjbakksh Library, affiliated to the Iran-Pakistan Persian Language Studies Center, have been put on display at the event.

The opening ceremony of the exhibition was attended by Ehsan Khazaei, Cultural Counselor of the Iranian Embassy, ​​and Waqar Ahmad, Chairman of Rawalpindi Art Council, and was attended by a group of Pakistani calligraphers, cultural activists and Quranic enthusiasts.

Speaking at the ceremony, the head of the Rawalpindi Arts Council appreciated Khana-e-Farhang for holding this exhibition.

He added these works of art and ceramics displayed at the exhibition are a symbol of love for Allah Almighty. "We pray to Allah Almighty to end the Corona outbreak and save us from this scourge so that all people can visit the exhibition,” he said.

Waqar Ahmad continued by saying that the exhibition of manuscripts of the Holy Quran is useful for interested students and artists and stressed the need to develop and expand cultural and artistic cooperation between Iran and Pakistan.

Expressing his views, Cultural Counselor of Iran Embassy Ehsan Khazaei thanked and appreciated the cooperation of Rawalpindi Art Council in making the event possible.

He said more than a year has passed since the outbreak of Covid-19 so I ask Allah to have mercy on us and forgive those who lost their lives due to the pandemic.

Regarding the objectives of the exhibition, he said this exhibition has been organized on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan and with the joint cooperation of the Rawalpindi Art Council and the Culture Center of Iran and the Persian Research Center of Iran and Pakistan.

"Our purpose in holding this exhibition is to promote and create a spiritual atmosphere for establishing friendship with Holy Quran, as well as to make people aware of the exquisite and unique versions of the Holy Quran," he said.

Khazaei added today, more than ever, Muslims need empathy and support so that they can overcome the existing problems with each other's help, and the best way to overcome our problems is Quran which is the axis of Muslim unity.

"Today we gathered here to open an exhibition of manuscripts of the Holy Quran. In this exhibition, we also see the display of calligraphy paintings and works of art," he noted.

He said s the manuscripts of Quran displayed here show the depth of attention and familiarity of our past with the Holy Qur'an.

It should be noted that after the opening ceremony, Iranian and Pakistani cultural officials visited the exhibition of manuscripts of the Holy Quran as well as Iqbal's great works of art.

272**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish