Iran unveils first anti-coronavirus spray

Head of Masih Daneshvary Hospital Ali Akbar Velayati, head of the headquarters for the management of operations against coronavirus in Tehran Alireza Zali, and the deputy of technology innovation and commercialization development headquarter Peyman Salehi attended the ceremony.

Velayati said in the ceremony that the spray would be mass produced and distributed before long.

Zali said that the material should be sprayed on the mask or clothes, then it can recognize the virus and deactivate it.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish