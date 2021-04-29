Resistance, only way to end occupation of Palestinians’ lands

Damanpak has in this interview that has been published in Italy’s leading dallies, such as the Observador, Expresso, and the Porto news channel, answered the Lusa news agency’s questions on Iran’s ongoing nuclear talks in Vienna, the recent Israeli nuclear terrorist act in Natanz and such regional issues as Palestine, Iran-Saudi relations, and the human catastrophe in Yemen.

In response to a question on the current status if Vienna nuclear talks, the Iranian envoy said: Iran has made it clear in Vienna talks that it will by no means yield to the US plan for step-by-step return to the JCPOA and is asking for immediate termination of the entire sanctions that were imposed during Trump’s tenure. The current US administration cannot use the defeated maximum pressure policy of Trump as a pressure lever against Iran in the nuclear talks.

The recent terrorist attack against Iran’s Natanz nuclear facilities, too, were aimed at imposing pressure against Iran and face it with being empty-handed in the JCPOA talks. But Iran increased its enrichment level to 60% to respond to that plot and showed that neither Israel, nor any other entity, can halt Iran’s enrichment process. Yet, even enrichment at this level is not aimed at military purposes and are all aimed at peaceful objectives, such as production of radio medicines. Furthermore, Iran’s nuclear steps are all reversible, on condition that the entire sanctions will be terminated, he added.

Answering a question by Lusa reporter on Israel’s intention to destroy Iran’s nuclear program at any cost, Damanpak reiterated: The usurper regime of Israel is not in a position to threaten the Iranian nuclear program, or even halt it temporarily. That regime is not even capable of ensuring its own security. Landing of a missile near Israel’s Dimona nucler facility despite its nuclear defense system and its iron dome is proof for this claim.

According to the Iranian envoy, if America is worried about escalation of tension in the Middle East the real cause for it is the terrorist acts of the Zionist regime of Israel, that need to be ended soon. Also the US economic terrorism against Iran need to be ended, and the JCPOA commitments have to be fully respected by all sides, to deprive Israel of its hopes to its terrorist acts.

Iran’s ambassador to Portugal elsewhere in the interview referred to seven decades of occupation of Palestine, and the useless various so-called peace plans, arguing that the only way to end the occupation of the Palestinians’ lands is relying on the resistance forces and the Palestinian groups’ power.

He referred to Iran’s political and spiritual support for the Palestinian people, adding that Iran has presented a logical and practical proposal to the United Nations, based on international laws, which called a referendum held all over the lands of Palestine, in which all residents of those lands will vote to decide its fate.

Damanpak said that buying and stockpiling beautiful weapons, that Trump had claimed, will not lead to regional peace and stability. Security can be achieved thanks to cooperation and dialogue among the region’s countries. Saudi Arabia needs to remunerate for its mistakes in its relations with Iran and in dealing with the Yemeni people.

The Iranian diplomat said that good neighborly relations is a basic part of the Iranian foreign diplomacy, and we have proposed numerous initiatives in line with that diplomacy to regional countries, the newest of which is the Hormuz Peace Plan.

The Lusa reporter asked about some media reports about Iran-Saudi security talks in Iraq. He said the no official news has been reported in that respect, but Iran and Saudi Arabia have shared interests in the region and regarding the security issue, they are both in the same boat.

“Iran has always favored dialogue with its neighbors, including Saudi Arabia, aimed at resolving disputes and welcomes such proposals by them, as well,” he said.

Damanpak also referred to the Yemen crisis, arguing: Interference of the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen during the past six years has destroyed the entire infrastructures in that country and taken the lives of 17,000 Yemeni civilians, including 3,700 children and imposed more than 8 million people to death of hunger and food scarcity.

This destructive human catastrophe, war and bloodshed need to end there as soon as possible.

