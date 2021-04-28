Apr 28, 2021, 11:49 PM
Zarif criticizes France’s double standards

Tehran, April 28, IRNA – Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif referred to France’s recent missile test and that country’s efforts to limit Iran and some other countries’ missile programs wrote on Wednesday: apparently double-standards is the name of the game.

"What's good for the goose is apparently NOT good for the gander," Zarif wrote in his Twitter account on Wednesday.

According to an IRNA Political Desk Wednesday night news Zarif has also published a video of France’s recent testing of its strategic M51.2 missile.

The French Army tested its ballistic missile at its Biscaroose military site at the beach of the Atlantic Ocean.

The Missile is of pivotal importance in France’s deterrent nuclear policy, but in the test it was not mounted with a warhead.

The French Army has announced in a communique that the test is “in the framework of France’s strict international commitments.”

The French missile test was conducted under such conditions that France was one of the countries that claimed Iran’s missile program and regional activities must be included in ongoing JCPOA negotiations.

