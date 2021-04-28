FM spox calls for global unity to lift illegal sanctions

In a speech to the UN General Assembly Information Committee through videoconference, he focused on the behavior of certain countries that use new communication technologies to distort and misrepresent events and realities of other countries.

During his address to the 43rd meeting of the UN General Assembly Intelligence Committee, he referred to the differences in the use of information and communication technology which has widened the irreparable gaps between developed and developing countries in the field of information and communication technology.

He stressed that such a harmful and unfavorable situation demands immediate attention of the international community.

Khatibzadeh urged the United Nations to reduce the growing digital divide between developed and developing countries and to end this harmful trend in the media world against the developing world.

The spokesman further pointed to government's special responsibility to protect their populations amid the COVID-19 pandemic and save the lives of those affected.

He said some of the countries affected by the pandemic face economic sanctions while according to the international law and the Charter of the United Nations, the lives of their citizens is threatened by these sanctions.

He added that the current atmosphere of intolerance and hatred towards Islam and Muslims in different parts of the world, which is provoked by the anti-Muslim media, and the inflammatory and also fanatical remarks of some political figures in the West."

He believed it is time for the international community to condemn this phenomenon and take the necessary measures to prevent this violation of the basic human rights of Muslims. In this regard, we call on the Department of Public Information to continue its efforts to respect all cultures, religions and civilizations and to draw attention to the serious consequences of the growth of Islamophobia.

The spokesman went on note that the Islamic Republic of Iran continues to emphasize the important responsibility of the United Nations for the Palestinian issue." Iran fully supports raising international awareness of the negative consequences of the occupation and sanctions on the Palestinian people. We commend the Department of Global Communications for its special information program on the Palestinian cause, including its training program for Palestinian journalists.

