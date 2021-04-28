Apr 28, 2021, 6:34 PM
Journalist ID: 1842
News Code: 84312341
0 Persons

Tags

Iran, Turkey serious about reaching highest levels of ties: Envoy

Iran, Turkey serious about reaching highest levels of ties: Envoy

Tehran, April 28, IRNA – There is serious will in Tehran and Ankara for reaching the highest levels of relations, wrote the Iranian ambassador to Turkey in a Twitter message on Wednesday.

The 28th meeting of the Joint Commission on Cooperation between Iran and Turkey was co-chaired by Chief of Staff of Presidential Office Mahmoud Vaezi and Turkey’s Minister of Energy Fatih Donmez on Wednesday and cooperation documents were updated and signed, wrote Mohammad Farzmand.

The memorandum of understanding signed by Iran and Turkey included trade and customs; energy, industry and technology; transportation and IT; heath; education, environment and urban engineering, agriculture and forestry, television and radio broadcasting, facility, jobs, and welfare; and culture and tourism.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
7 + 6 =