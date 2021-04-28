Sanctions could not prevent Turkish companies’ presence in Iran

Iran has used its assets in Turkish banks to provide for its needed goods, Farazmand further noted.

Tehran and Ankara enjoy a stable situation in their security, military, cultural, economic, and political issues, the ambassador said while talking about the 28th Iran-Turkey joint commission meeting slated for today.

He further highlighted the principles in Iran's foreign policy that prioritizes the promotion of relations with neighbors including Turkey.

Referring to the pandemic which has postponed many world events, the ambassador said the two countries have tried to hold virtual meetings.

Pointing to Iran’s geographical position, Farazmand said the country is a gate for Turkey to enter Central Asia.

At the joint commission meeting, the two will review various issues including trade, health, transportation, energy, and investment, Farazmand noted.

He also said Iran’s exports of oil, gas, and electricity to Turkey will reach their high capacity.

As he underlined, the two countries are also after enhancing railroad cooperation.

Referring to pandemic and sanctions which decreased the volume of trade relations between Iran and Turkey, the ambassador hoped that the joint commission would compensate for such a decrease.

Turning to the incident that happened in a joint border crossing for two Iranian laborers, the ambassador said the issue is under extensive investigation by border guards of both countries.

All border issues are discussed according to the 1937 border agreement between Iran and Turkey, he added.

About the prospect for Tehran-Ankara ties, the ambassador said a good future awaits both.

As he concluded, 30 billion dollars for the annual volume of trade exchange is not far-reaching.

Turkey's Ambassador to Tehran Derya Örs has said in a recently-held interview with IRNA that it seems that Ankara and Tehran would witness a large increase in the volume of trade exchange as presidents of the two countries follow political determination to this end.

