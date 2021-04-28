Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on April 28

** IRAN DAILY

-- Iran closes land borders with Pakistan amid COVID surge

Iran is closing its land borders with Pakistan to passenger travel as amid growing fears that a highly infectious variant of the coronavirus (COVID-19) found in India could hit the country hard amid a renewed surge in infection cases.

Iranian customs office IRICA said on Tuesday that southeastern borders with Pakistan would only allow the return of Iranian and Pakistani nationals to their countries after the new ban is imposed on Wednesday.

-- Iranian gov’t to boost capital market

The Iranian government took important decisions to boost the capital market, develop investment platforms in the stock market and support the financing of development and investment projects in the country's economic enterprises.

In the 221st meeting of the Cabinet's Economic Coordination Board in Tehran on Tuesday, proposals for supporting micro-credit stakeholders were reviewed.

-- Health official: No case of Indian COVID variant in Iran

No case of infection with the Indian strain of the coronavirus has been detected in Iran, said the head of the Health Ministry’s Center for Infectious Disease Control.

Speaking to IRNA on Tuesday, Mohammad-Mehdi Gooya added the country has the required devices and equipment for identifying the Indian variant of the virus, giving the assurance that all suspicious cases of infection with any variant are tested and examined in the country.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Leadership of the Upright in Islam

"O’ you who have faith; obey Allah and obey the Prophet and those vested with authority (Oul-il-Amr) among you…” (Holy Qur’an 4:59)

The Words of God Almighty are crystal clear regarding leadership in Islam. The Ayah explicitly says that after obedience to the One and Only Creator of the and His Last and Greatest Messenger, Prophet Muhammad (SAWA), "Iman” or "True Belief” requires adherence to the instructions of those vested with "authority”, or more properly Divinely-decreed "Authority” .

The Lord Most High has conveyed His words to mankind through His Prophet, with the Holy Qur’an being the supreme manifestation of the heavenly message.

-- Persepolis, Foolad’s Winning Streaks End in Loss at AFC Champions League

Al Wahda ended Iranian Persepolis’ dream AFC Champions League unbeaten run in the 2021 AFC Champions League when the two met in Group E at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on Monday evening.

The match ended with a 1-0 win for the Emirati side.

-- Iran, Russia, China Insist on Removal of U.S. Sanctions

-Heads of the Iranian, Russian and Chinese delegations to the Vienna talks have once again emphasized that the United States must terminate the sanctions it has imposed on the Islamic Republic all at once as a necessary precondition for Washington’s return to a landmark 2015 nuclear agreement.

The senior diplomats held a trilateral meeting in the Austrian capital of Vienna on Tuesday, ahead of a scheduled session of the Joint Commission to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, as the nuclear deal is formally called, on the revival of the agreement, which has been in crisis since the U.S.’s unilateral withdrawal over three years ago.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Iran, P4+1 agree to expedite the process to restore JCPOA

The new round of the JCPOA Joint Commission meeting began on Tuesday and ended in a positive manner, with all sides agreeing to expedite the process of reviving the 2015 nuclear deal.

At the meeting, the negotiators decided to continue expert group meetings in the two areas of lifting sanctions and the nuclear measures required to be taken by Iran in an “intensive and rapid” way. It was also decided to set up a third expert group called the "executive arrangements expert group" to discuss practical arrangements needed to implement the process of lifting of sanctions and then the return of the United States to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

-- Iranian movies line up for Riverside festival

The Riverside International Film Festival has selected to nine Iranian movies to screen various sections of the non-profit event that opened on Tuesday in the Inland Empire region of Southern California.

“The Badger” directed Kazem Mollai and “Metamorphosis in the Slaughterhouse” by Javad Darai are competing in the feature films section.

-- Restoration begins on UNESCO-tagged Soltaniyeh Dome

Three restoration workshops have been set up at the UNESCO-tagged Soltaniyeh Dome in northwestern Zanjan province, the provincial tourism chief has said.

The workshops in the historical site were temporarily closed from mid-autumn to late winter due to the city’s harsh weather conditions, during which the restorers prepared and crafted their needed materials inside the temporary units in the site, CHTN quoted Amir Arjmand as saying on Tuesday.

