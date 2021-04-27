Zarif surveys regional developments in meeting with Iraqi Kurdistan officials

Zarif’s Tuesday meetings in Iraq included those with the Head of Democratic Party of Iraqi Kurdistan Masoud Barzani and the KRI Prime Minister Masour Barzani.

The two sides exchanged viewpoints on miscellaneous issues on internal, regional and international fields, including the upcoming Iraqi and Iranian elections.

In the meeting with Marour barzani Zarif mainly focused on Iran’s economic, political and consular relations with Iraq and the KRI.

Iran’s foreign minister who arrived in Doha, Qatar on Monday morning left the Iraqi Kurdistan on Tuesday evening for meetings with Iraqi officials of different ranks, such as the president, the prime minister, the Parliaments speaker, the world Caledonian Christians archbishop, the heads of Iraqi Sunni and Shia faiths, and university personalities.

In those meetings one of the pivotal issues that everyone was agreed on was the key role of the Islamic Republic of Iran in establishment of peace and stability in the region, campaign against terrorism, and particularly Tehran’s general diplomacy of strengthening relations with its entire neighboring countries, especially with its Iraqi friendly and brotherly western neighbor.

Meanwhile, the bilateral political, security, economic and social bilateral ties were in the focus of attention of the two sides in those meetings.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @irnaenglish