Iran, Austria survey ways for bilateral judiciary cooperation

Tehran, April 27, IRNA – Iran’s Ambassador in Vienna Abbas Baqerpour in a virtual meeting with the Austrian Judiciary Minister Alma Zadic on Tuesday surveyed ways of establishing bilateral Judiciary and criminal law cooperation.

The two officials agreed that in addition to cooperation in those fields, the two countries can expand comprehensive cooperation in many other fields, including the diplomatic consultations and economic transaction.

Among other fields of mutual interest in the meeting there were bilateral and multilateral cooperation in campaign against new challenges with which the mankind is entangled, such as the Corona pandemic and campaign against terrorism.

