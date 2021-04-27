Russian envoy: JCPOA participants agree on full restoration of nuclear deal

“The new round of the Vienna talks started with official meeting of Joint Commission of #JCPOA,” he tweeted.

“The discussions proved that participants are guided by the unity of purpose which is full restoration of the nuclear deal in its original form. It was decided to expedite the process,” he added.

Earlier today, Ulyanov described the meeting held before the meeting of the Joint Commission of JCPOA as fruitful.

The first session of the new round of talks of the Joint Commission of Iran nuclear deal finished in Vienna today and the participants decided to accelerate the process of the talks.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish