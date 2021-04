Deputy Commander of Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force Brigadier General Mohammad Hossein Hejazi who was suffering from a heart disorder passed away on April 18.

In his messages to Nasrallah and Haniyeh, Ayatollah Khamenei hailed Brigadier General Hejazi and prayed for Hezbollah and Palestinians.

9417**2050

