Kurdistan Region of Iraq  welcomes FM Zarif

Baghdad, April 27, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who is in Iraq for a two-day visit, was welcomed by the officials of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq on Tuesday.

Iran has long-standing relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, and we warmly welcome the visit of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, the Kurdistan Region had said in a statement.

Zarif is an experienced diplomat who looks at the situation objectively; Undoubtedly, there are numerous issues that will be discussed in the meetings with him in Erbil, it had added.

Zarif is slated to meet with high-ranking officials of Iraqi Kurdistan, including the region’s president, prime minister, head of Kurdistan Democratic Party, and Patriotic Union of Kurdistan.

Having talked with a number of officials in Iraq, Zarif today tweeted that Iran's priority is its neighbors.

