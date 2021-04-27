Kurdistan Region of Iraq  welcomes FM Zarif

Iran has long-standing relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, and we warmly welcome the visit of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, the Kurdistan Region had said in a statement.

Zarif is an experienced diplomat who looks at the situation objectively; Undoubtedly, there are numerous issues that will be discussed in the meetings with him in Erbil, it had added.

Zarif is slated to meet with high-ranking officials of Iraqi Kurdistan, including the region’s president, prime minister, head of Kurdistan Democratic Party, and Patriotic Union of Kurdistan.

Having talked with a number of officials in Iraq, Zarif today tweeted that Iran's priority is its neighbors.

