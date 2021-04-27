Apr 27, 2021, 5:19 PM
Journalist ID: 3080
News Code: 84310977
0 Persons

Tags

Iranian artist selected as juror of German Int'l Filmfest

Iranian artist selected as juror of German Int'l Filmfest

Tehran, April 27, IRNA - Iranian artist Hamed Soleimanzadeh has been selected as a jury member of the international film festival that is to be held in Germany.

International Short Film Festival Detmold will be held on October 22-24. 2021.   

Hamed Soleimanzadeh is a critic and university instructor and is very much interested in Iranian cinema.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
4 + 7 =