Iranian artist selected as juror of German Int'l Filmfest

International Short Film Festival Detmold will be held on October 22-24. 2021.
Hamed Soleimanzadeh is a critic and university instructor and is very much interested in Iranian cinema.
Tehran, April 27, IRNA - Iranian artist Hamed Soleimanzadeh has been selected as a jury member of the international film festival that is to be held in Germany.
