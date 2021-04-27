Iran unveils files for registration with UNESCO

Mounesan unveiled files for registration in UNESCO list, including silkworm breeding and silk spinning, Turkmen embroidery, Mehregan celebration, making and playing the oud instrument, Yalda night celebration, Iranian caravansaray, accession of Dizmar natural heritage to Hyrcanian forests, accession of Naqsh-e Rajab and Naqsh-e-Rostam rockface inscriptions to Persepolis, and accession of Vank church to the set of Iranian churches, IRNA reported.



The minister highlighted that preparation of so many files has been a big deal, underlining that registration of each heritage can help avoid destruction of the precious legacy.



Pointing to the negative impact of cruel sanctions on Iran’s economy, he noted that his ministry has made effortless attempt not to allow the decline of annual budget allotted for the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts.



Mounesan went on to say that his ministry has called on the Ministry of Education to mention Iran’s cultural heritage in student textbooks.



The ceremony of unveiling Iranian files for registration in UNESCO list was held at the presence of some officials and experts in Tehran on Monday.



During the ceremony, deputy minister of cultural heritage, tourism and handicrafts Mohammad Hassan Talebian referred to Iran’s position in the ninth and seventh ranks of tangible and intangible world heritage respectively.



Talebian said that Iran has cooperated with Tajikistan, Turkey, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan Republic, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan in order to submit different heritage files to UNESCO.

