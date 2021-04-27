100% rise in exports from Chabahar

Behrouz Aghaei said that the transit growth was 17 % compared with last year’s corresponding period, he was quoted as saying without mentioning the volume or value of exports.

Within the beginning of the current Iranian year (started March 20, 2021), container cargoes have been exported to the port of transit goods.

The Chabahar Free Trade-Industrial Zone (CFZ) is one of the seven free trade zones of Iran, which has been developed in vicinity of Chabahar city and along the coasts of Oman Sea for more than two decades.

Chabahar Port with over 12 million tons capacity of loading and unloading in a year is an important port in southern Iran and north of Sea of Oman.

Due to its strategic position and its role in regional economic exchanges, Chabahar could be excluded from US sanctions; and this measure can highlight the port’s international role more than before.

