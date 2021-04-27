Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on April 27

** IRAN DAILY

-- Iran, JCPOA parties to resume talks in Vienna Tuesday

Iran and the remaining parties to the 2015 nuclear deal are set to resume talks Tuesday in Vienna in an effort to revive the troubled accord. Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyed Abbas Araqchi is leading Iran’s delegation in discussions with France, Germany, Britain, Russia and China.

All sides have described as “constrictive” their meetings over the past weeks in the Austrian capital.Last week, the participants agreed on drafting a “joint text” to take what Araqchi called a “final step” in salvaging the accord.

-- Iran, Iraq discuss major regional issues

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and the speaker of Iraq’s Council of Representatives Mohamed al-Halbousi exchanged views on issues of mutual interest in a meeting in Baghdad on Monday.

Zarif arrived in the Iraqi capital from Doha, Qatar, earlier on Monday on a two-day visit, for talks with senior Iraqi officials.

-- Iran’s annual cement production tops 68m tons: Official

Iran produced more than 68.3 million tons of cement during the year to March 20, said the secretary of the Cement Industry Employers Association of Iran.

Talking to IRNA on Monday, Abdolreza Sheikhan said Iranian cement production complexes enjoy the potential to increase their annual production to over 70 million tons by March 2022.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Iran Stresses Support for Iraq’s Bigger Role in Mideast

Iran’s foreign minister on Monday praised Baghdad’s efforts aimed at bolstering regional stability, saying he hopes they would lead to "more negotiations and understandings” in the region.

"We welcome Iraq’s vital role in the region and we hope that day after day that strengthens Iraq’s role for the stability of the region,” Mohammad Javad Zarif said during a joint news conference with his Iraqi counterpart, Fouad Hussein.

"We thank the Iraqi government for exerting its efforts,” Zarif said. "We hope that these efforts will lead to more negotiations and understandings in the region.”

-- Iran Ranks 4th at Asian Weightlifting Championships

Iran’s national weightlifting team ranked fourth at the 2021 edition of the Asian Weightlifting Championships (AWC) in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

The Asian Weightlifting Championships super-heavyweight division finished with three gold medals for Iranian athletes.

The AWC in Tashkent ended on Sunday with a category plus 109 kg weightlifter competitions.

-- Zaghari Handed Another Prison Sentence

The lawyer of Iranian-British citizen Nazanin Zaghari, who was convicted of espionage, said on Monday that she has been found guilty in her second case as well and her verdict has been issued. Hojjat Kermani told IRNA that her defendant has been sentenced to a year in prison and a one-year ban from leaving the country for propaganda against the Islamic System. He added that Zaghari is free on bail and "we will file a protest within the time stated by law”.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Iran-Cuba vaccine enters phase three clinical trials

Iran started on Monday the third phase of the human trial of the Soberana-02 coronavirus vaccine, jointly developed with Cuba.

Manufactured by Cuba's Finlay Vaccine Institute and Pasteur Institute of Iran, the vaccine is a conjugate vaccine with two injectable doses. It consists of the receptor-binding domain of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein conjugated chemically to tetanus toxoid.

-- Iran's monthly petchem production up 7% yr/yr

Iran’s petrochemical production in the first month of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-April 20) increased by seven percent compared to the same month in the previous year, an official with the National Petrochemical Company (NPC) announced.

The country’s petrochemical complexes produced 5.5 million tons of products in the mentioned month, according to Jalal Mirhashemi, NPC's production control manager.

-- Hop-on hop-off bus roams Tehran in memory of health martyrs

In a symbolic gesture initiated by Tehran Miniciapility, a hop-on hop-off bus on Sunday started roaming the downtown streets of the Iranian capital to mark healthcare workers who lost their lives to COVID-19.

Hundreds of front-line health professionals have so far died in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. According to available official data, some 60 percent of the martyrs were physicians, 20 percent were nurses and the rest were other hospital staff.

