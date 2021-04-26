Apr 26, 2021, 7:42 PM
Iran bans tourist flights to Turkey

Tehran, April 26, IRNA – The spokesman of Civil Aviation Organization of Iran said on Monday that the county’s Coronavirus Task Force has prohibited tourist flights to Turkey and the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism is obliged to deal with airlines that do not follow the instructions.

All flights to Turkey are not prohibited, said Mohammad Hassan Zibakhshm, adding that business and necessary are still in progress.

He added that advertising tours to Turkey was already banned during the pandemic and tours needed to be cancelled.

After the instructions were announced, the Civil Aviation Organization has managed to minimize flights to Turkey, said Zibakhsh.

He went on to say that due to the quarantine and shutdown in Turkey, the country has no attractions for tourists.

Zibakhsh also said that admitting passengers from India, Pakistan, France, and some other countries has also been prohibited.

