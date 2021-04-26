Iran's defense minister condoles with Indonesia on sunken Submarine

in this message, General Hatami sympathized the death of a group of Indonesian soldiers following the sinking of the submarine.

He prayed the God Almighty may grant patience to the bereaved families of the victims.

Indonesian submarine disappeared on Wednesday last week (April, 21) during a naval maneuver near the Bali Island.

Built in Germany in 1977 and officially joined the Indonesian Army in 1981, it was one of the five Indonesian submarines and was actually one of the oldest submarines in the country.

