Foreign nationals banned from entering Iran via Sistan-Baluchestan border

There should be negotiations with the border guards of neighboring countries, by the IRGC base with the Pakistan Army, and the representative office of the ministry of foreign affairs and they should inform them that we will close the official borders for entrance of foreign nationals, Mohammad Hadi Marashi said.

He pointed out that drivers and co-drivers who enter the country must also be controlled by the health system. "The governors in cities should also follow up on this issue and monitor the performance of the systems and submit the necessary reports."

Emphasizing the fact that the possibility of spreading the Indian mutated coronavirus in the southern part of the province is very significant and the damage may be higher in this area, Marashi called on Iranshahr University of medical sciences do the necessary coordination and training.

He insisted on the necessity of warning and training the armed forces stationed in barracks and garrisons as well, because the speed of the virus in these regions is so high.

Marashi pointed out that The medical universities should follow up on the supply of the required medical equipment and drugs from a managerial point of view during crisis, and the needs should be brought to the country through the national headquarters and the governor's office.

Referring to the fact that the maximum cooperation between the armed forces and the executive organs is confirmed, he added that the organs violating the implementation of health protocols will be referred to administrative violation boards.

Considering coping with admins and national social networks and preventing the spread of rumors, cyberspace police should have the necessary follow-ups. It is also necessary for traffic police to specially follow up on the issue.

