The German-built KRI Nanggala 402, which was in service in Indonesia since 1981, lost contact and went missing during a drill near in the Bali Sea on Wednesday. After a five-day search, the wreckage of the submarine was discovered in the Bali Sea at a depth of about 850 meters.

Khatibzadeh sympathized with the government and people of Indonesia and the bereaved families of the 53 crew members of the vessel over the tragic incident.

