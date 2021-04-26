Apr 26, 2021, 3:34 PM
Journalist ID: 1842
News Code: 84309527
0 Persons

Tags

Quake jolts western Iran

Quake jolts western Iran

Kermanshah, April 26, IRNA - An earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale shook Sarpol-e Zahab County of Kermanshah Province in western of Iran.

According to the Seismological Center of the Geophysics Institute of Tehran University, the earthquake occurred at 14:39 p.m. local time, on April 26, 10 km away from the town.

The epicenter of the quake was located at 45.81 degrees longitude and 34.38 degrees latitude and at the depth of 10 kilometers.

No report has so far been released on the likely casualties or damages to the property.

Iran sits on major fault lines and is prone to near-daily earthquakes.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
4 + 5 =