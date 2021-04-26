Quake jolts western Iran

According to the Seismological Center of the Geophysics Institute of Tehran University, the earthquake occurred at 14:39 p.m. local time, on April 26, 10 km away from the town.

The epicenter of the quake was located at 45.81 degrees longitude and 34.38 degrees latitude and at the depth of 10 kilometers.

No report has so far been released on the likely casualties or damages to the property.

Iran sits on major fault lines and is prone to near-daily earthquakes.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish