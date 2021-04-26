COVID-19 kills 496 more in Iran, a record since its outbreak

With the 496 new victims, the country's total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 70,070, Health Ministry said.
Some 21,026 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours and 3,734 patients have been hospitalized, it added.
It noted that 1,892,229 patients out of a total of 2,417,230 infected people have recovered or been discharged from the hospitals.
Some 5,244 other COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and being treated in intensive care units, it stated.
It added that 15,313,657 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.
