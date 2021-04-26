Iran’s stance on sanctions removal unchanged: Spox

Khatibzadeh said the remarkes when he was asked in a press conference about a Wall Street Journal report suggesting that Joe Biden administration has indicated willingness to reduce oil and financial sanctions against Iran.

He underlined that Iran wouldn’t accept a step-by-step process and anything less than the US implementation of all its commitments would impede its rejoining to the JCPOA.

Asked whether it was necessary to hold direct talks with the US, the spokesman said that Washington didn’t negotiate with Iran when they decided to cease participation to the nuclear deal and the same way, Iran wouldn’t deem it necessary to have direct talks with the US.

Khatibzadeh said that Iran’s diplomatic delegation in Vienna was preparing a list of all sanctions that the US must remove to pave the way for the revival of the JCPOA, and both sides were working to reach to a mutual understanding.

Zarif’s travel to Iraq and Qatar

He also touched on Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif’s travel to Iraq and Qatar, saying that the trip was aimed at discussing bilateral ties and it had nothing to do with a third country.

Zarif’s leaked interview

On the controversial interview of Foreign Minister Zarif leaked to the media in recent days, Khatibzadeh said that it wasn’t a press interview.

He stressed that the interview was a confidential one meant to be recorded and conveyed to the next administration as sharing experience.

The Government had launched a series of private interviews with senior officials to be archived and the Foreign Ministry wasn’t involved in most parts of it, the spokesman said.

