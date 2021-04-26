Apr 26, 2021, 2:15 PM
Removal of all sanctions is national demand

Tehran, April 26, IRNA – Iran’s Judiciary Chief announced Monday that national demand is removal of all sanctions, and verification of the end to the sanctions as well.

This demand should not be used as a pretext for political disputes, Hojjatoleslam Ebrahim Raeesi said at a meeting in Tehran.

Those aiming to restore the Iranian nation’s rights should not let the other side waste time, he noted.

Iran and P4+1 have held negotiations in Vienna last week to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

When being candidate, Joe Biden, who became the US President as of January 2021, expressed willingness to return to the JCPOA.

Meanwhile, Iran says the US should first lift anti-Iran sanctions, then Tehran will immediately return to all its commitments.

