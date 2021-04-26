FM spox: Iranian negotiators in Vienna to attend JCPOA joint commission

Speaking in the press conference which was held online on Monday, Khatibzadeh referred to recent foreign policy developments, saying Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif visited Indonesian president and foreign minister.

Zarif discussed bilateral issues and appreciated the efforts made by Indonesia for preserving the nuclear deal and UNSCR 2231.

He also pointed to Pakistani foreign minister’s recent visit to Iran, saying Iran-Pakistan third joint border post was inaugurated and both sides signed MoU on border markets.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Khatibzadeh referred to Zarif ongoing tour to Iraq and Qatar.

Commenting on recent accident at Iran-Turkey common border and Turkish border guards’ violence against Iranian citizen, he said that Iran reserves the right to protect Iranian citizens’ rights as per mutual agreement with the Turkish Government.

Iranian Foreign Ministry has been in touch with Turkey and border guards had also held meeting.

He noted that Zarif’s tour to Doha and Baghdad is in the framework of Ramadan diplomacy.

Iran enjoys good and brotherly relations with Qatar and Iraq.

Both sides will review bilateral issues and the Muslim World issues, Khatibzadeh reiterated.

The visits have nothing to do with third parties, he said adding that Iran lauds efforts in line with regional developments.

