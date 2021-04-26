Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on April 26

** IRAN DAILY

-- Rouhani: Iranian gov’t supports capital market

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the comprehensive support of the capital market is a principled and permanent policy of the government.

Speaking in the 220th meeting of the Cabinet’s Economic Coordination Board in Tehran on Sunday, Rouhani said, “The politicization of the capital market and political commenting on the stock market is one of the problems of the capital market today.

-- Zarif voices solidarity with India as infection ‘storm’ shakes ‎country

he Iranian foreign minister expressed solidarity with India that has ‎reported record numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths amid an alarming ‎shortage of medical oxygen and hospital beds, as Prime Minister Narendra ‎Modi on Sunday said the “storm” of infections had shaken his country. ‎

‎“Iran stands in solidarity with India as she braves one of worst episodes of ‎disastrous pandemic, which has become humanity’s common pain,” ‎Mohammad Javad Zarif noted in a post on his Twitter account on Saturday ‎night.

-- IME monthly trade tops $1.5b

Iran Mercantile Exchange announced on Sunday that more than 2.7 million tons of commodities, valued at over $1.5 billion, were traded in its domestic trading and export halls during the month to April 20.

In IME’s domestic and export metal and mineral trading hall, 1.4 million tons of various products, worth close to $790 million, were traded, according to ime.co.ir.

At this trading hall, over one million tons of steel, 11,780 tons of copper, 360 tons of molybdenum concentrate, 11,325 tons of aluminum, as well as 100 tons of lead were traded.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Araqchi: Iran to Leave Talks If Protracted

Iran’s top negotiator in Vienna talks said Sunday Tehran will not allow negotiations to take long, and will leave the talks if it feels the other parties lack seriousness and only seek to buy time or wish to add other issues to the talks.

"One cannot predict a specific deadline, but we will not let the negotiations become attritional,” Abbas Araqchi said. "At the same time, we are not in a rush, because there are serious issues being discussed during the talks which need to be carefully examined,” said Araqchi.

-- Army Unveils Micro Turbojet Engine, New Radar

The Iranian Army Ground Force on Sunday unveiled seven domestically-developed high-tech military achievements, including air defense systems, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and electronic warfare devices.

The achievements developed by Iranian experts at the Research and Self-Sufficiency Jihad Organization of the Army Ground Force were put on display during a ceremony attended by Deputy Chief of Army for Coordination Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari and Commander of the Iranian Army Ground Force Brigadier General Kioumars Heydari.

-- Esteghlal, Al-Duhail Share Spoils at AFC Champions League

Esteghlal football team from Iran was held to a 2-2 draw against Al-Duhail of Qatar on Matchday Four of the 2021 AFC Champions League Group C on Saturday.

The result means Al-Duhail remains unbeaten in four games, topping Group C with eight points, while Esteghlal continues to chase with seven points to its name, level with Al-Ahli Saudi FC.

Matchday Five sees Al-Duhail facing Iraq’s Al-Shorta while Esteghlal clash with Al-Ahli in the late Tuesday fixture.

The Iranian side suffered a blow as left-back Muhammad Naderi, with two goals to his name in the competition already, was stretchered off to be replaced by Hrvoje Milic in the 24th minute.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- U.S. must take the first step to revive JCPOA, says advisor to parliament speaker

In an interview with the khamenei.ir published on Sunday, Mehdi Mohammadi, the strategic advisor to the speaker of the Iranian parliament, talked about three main points in the Vienna nuclear deal talks: verification of sanctions removal, simultaneous return of the parties to the nuclear deal obligations, and Iran’s terms and conditions in the negotiations.

Mohammadi said that Iran, as the Leader said, has set conditions for the return of the U.S. to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and the U.S. rejoining the P5+1 group.

-- Iran ranked world’s 10th largest steelmaker in Q1 2021: WSA

Iran was ranked the world’s tenth-largest steel producer in the first three-month of 2021, Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) announced referring to the data released by the World Steel Association (WSA).

According to the WSA’s data, Iran produced 7.5 million tons of crude steel in Q1 2021, registering a 10.7 percent growth compared to the same period in 2020.

-- First agritourism farm to make debut in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad

The first-ever agritourism permit has been issued for a vast farm in the southwestern Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province, the provincial tourism chief has said.

Such permits are granted to eligible farm owners in the country to launch agritourism businesses, aiming to set certain standards in a move to ensure the quality of such services in the country.

