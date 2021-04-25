Zarif meets, confers with Qatari counterpart

Zarif and ale-Thani spoke on bilateral ties, regional and international developments.

Iran’s Ambassador to Qatar Hamid-Reza Dehqani focusing on the significance of Zarif’s visit of this Persian Gulf littoral country, said: Dr. Zarif’s Sunday visit of Doha is in the framework of expansion and deepening of bilateral ties with Qatar, especially after the recent regional and international developments, that are quite promising and positive.

“For the Islamic Republic of Iran excellent relations with Qatar and the entire Persia Gulf littoral countries is of great significance,” he added.

The Iranian foreign minister atop a high ranking delegation departed Tehran for Iraq and Qatar on Sunday. According to the Foreign Ministry spokesman, Zarif’s visits of Doha and Baghdad is in the framework of further expansion of bilateral relations, as well as talks on regional and international developments.

The foreign minister will in those neighboring countries meet and confer with high ranking Qatari and Iraqi officials on most important issues of mutual interest.

1424

Follow us on twitter @irnaenglish