Iran ranks 4th at AWC

The Asian Weightlifting Championships super-heavyweight division finished with three gold medals for Iranian athletes.

The AWC in Tashkent ended today (Sunday) with a category plus 109 kg weightlifter competition.

Considering Ali Davoudi's three gold medals in the category plus 109 kg, Iran's national team score reached 600 to take fourth place in Asia.

Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and China were in the first, second, and third place, respectively.

Ali Davoudi snatched three gold medals, Rasoul Motamedi received 2 gold and one bronze medal, Kianoush Rostami won one gold and two silver medals, Reza Dehdar received a gold medal, Sohrab Moradi gained 2 silver and a bronze, Kia Ghadami, and Mir Mostafa Javadi received bronze.

Asian Weightlifting Championships (AWC) took place in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on April 16-25.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish