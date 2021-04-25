Apr 25, 2021, 4:46 PM
Iranian weightlifter claims gold medal at AWC

Tehran, April 25, IRNA – Iran’s weightlifter Ali Davoudi received a gold medal of the men’s 109 kg category at the 2021 edition of the Asian Weightlifting Championships underway in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Iranian athlete lifted 198kg in the snatch category and stood in the first place.

Earlier, Rasoul Motamedi snatched three medals of men’s 102 kg category, and Kianoush Rostami and Kia Ghadami received silver and bronze medals, respectively.

Also, Reza Dehdar lifted 175 kg in the snatch category and stood in the first place and Rasoul Motamedi lifted 173 kg and stood in third place.

Asian Weightlifting Championships (AWC) are taking place in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on April 16-25.

