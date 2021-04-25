Iran offers to help COVID-19 disaster in India

The Iranian minister expressed regret about the high number of infections and death toll due to a new variant of the coronavirus disease in India.

India is facing a COVID-19 Tsunami which has brought the country’s health system on the verge of collapse.

More than 16 million Indian people have contracted COVID-19 so far 345,000 of whom have lost their lives, according to the last official data.

It would be impossible to manage the existing pandemic except with empathy, cooperation and assistance of all countries in the shadow of justice, elimination of discrimination and sanctions, as well as fair delivery of all effective means of prevention, diagnosis and treatment for each needy people of the world, the Iranian minister said in his letter.

Namaki also underlined the need for political, expert and economic support of international and non-governmental organizations to put an end to the pandemic.

He said that although Iran has had difficulty to meet its needs for medicine, vaccine and other medical equipment as the country is under tough arbitrary sanctions, it has managed to go through the fourth wave of the disease caused by UK mutated virus with the least infections and fatalities relying on indigenous knowledge and expert of Iranian scientists.

The minister added that the Iranian government and nation will spare no effort to help India fight the new wave of infection.

