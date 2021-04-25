111-year-old woman survives COVID-19 in southwest Iran

Infected with COVID-19, Shahrbanoo Zaleki could defeat the virus with the help of medical personnel, Dr Mohammad Arezoo-mand, head of Amiralmomenin Hospital in Ahvaz, Khuzestan Province, has said.

The number of those who are infected with the deadly virus have reached 2,377,039 in Iran; while 1,836,405 have been recovered.

Since its outbreak in Iran in February, 2020, the deadly virus has killed 69,120 Iranians.

The number of the dead worldwide has passed 3,100,000 since December 2019.

