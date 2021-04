In his Twitter message which was released in Arabic, Zarif extended his sincere condolences to the families of the victims.

He prayed God for their souls to rest in peace and wished immediate recovery for those who were injured.

Meanwhile, Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh condoled with Iraqi government and people on the tragic accident.

Explosion of oxygen capsule in Iraqi hospital claimed the lives of at least 23 people.

