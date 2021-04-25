Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on April 25

** IRAN DAILY

-- Rouhani urges stricter controls to tackle COVID-19 pandemic

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani stressed the need to tighten controls to curb a new massive wave of COVID-19 infections and fatalities in the country.

Speaking at a Saturday meeting of the National Task Force for Fighting the Coronavirus, Rouhani said that statistics show that most Iranian provinces are on the way to see a peak in the number of COVID-19 cases amid the fourth wave of the pandemic.

-- Iran’s three-month crude steel production hits 7.5m tons: WSA

Iranian steelmakers churned out 7.5 million tons of crude steel during the first three months of 2021, marking a 10.7 percent rise compared to the corresponding figure for 2020, which was 6.75 million tons.

According to figures released by the World Steel Association (WSA), Iran cast 2.6 million tons of crude steel in March, showing a 10.7 percent increase compared to the figure for the same month of 2020, which was 2.23 million tons.

-- Zarif to start Qatar, Iraq tour today

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is to start his trips to Qatar and Iraq today, the Foreign Ministry announced, following reported talks brokered by Baghdad between Tehran and Saudi Arabia.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said Zarif’s visits to Qatar and Iraq are “in the framework of developing bilateral ties [and] regional and trans-regional talks”.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Iran Blasts EU Blacklisting in Scathing Letter

In a strongly worded letter to the Council of the European Union, Iran formally protested against the blacklisting of several individuals and entities and what it says are European double standards on human rights in Iran.

The letter was written by the High Council of Human Rights of Iran – an entity under the country’s Supreme National Security Council currently headed by judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi and comprised of several ministers – and handed to Portugal’s ambassador to Tehran Carlos Costa Neves as the country currently holds the presidency of the Council of the EU.

--Iran, Japan Main Victims of WMDs

The secretary of the Iranian Judiciary’s High Council for Human Rights on Saturday described Iran and Japan as the main victims of weapons of mass destruction (WMDs) in the 20th century, saying the two countries can join hands to establish a global disarmament movement.

During a meeting with Japanese Ambassador to Tehran Kazutoshi Aikawa, Ali Baqeri Kani said the self-proclaimed Western advocates of human rights have "the darkest record” in violating other nations’ rights throughout the history.

"By creating a global WMD disarmament movement, Tehran and Tokyo can set up a front involving all human beings to confront those making, manufacturing, selling and using WMDs, bringing about peace and security to the world,” he added.

--Persepolis Cruise Past India’s Goa at AFC Champions League

Persepolis football club of Iran defeated India’s Goa 4-0 on Matchday 4 of the 2021 AFC Champions League.

In the match, held at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Friday, Shahriyar Moghanlou opened the scoring for Persepolis in the 24th minute.

Isa Alekasir was brought down into the penalty area in the 23rd minute and Mehdi Torabi made the scoreboard 2-0 for Persepolis.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Iran suspends all commercial flights with India and Pakistan over COVID-19 variant

Iran on Saturday announced the halt of all flights to and from India and Pakistan until further notice over a COVID-19 variant to avert its spread in the already-stricken country.

Given the high numbers of COVID-19 cases detected in India and Pakistan, the Islamic Republic has decided to suspend all direct and indirect passenger flights with the two upon the request of the Health Ministry.

-- Tire production industry materializes slogan of ‘Surge in Production’

In a bid to nullify the U.S. sanctions, Iran is determined to strengthen its domestic production to achieve self-reliance.

Selecting the motto of “Pickup in Production” for the Iranian calendar year 1398 (March 2019-March 2020), and the slogan of “Surge in Production” for the year 1399 (March 2020-March 2021) indicates the Islamic Republic’s determination to achieve this goal.

-- Land of ghosts: a journey to the 'Bermuda triangle' of Iran

Imagine traveling through a bizarre-shaded desert full of golden dunes that locals believe to be once home to evil spirits and demons, and for this reason, whoever steps on it will be swallowed up and never returns! That’s why the area is known as the "Bermuda triangle" of Iran!

Eastern Iran is dominated by vast deserts known worldwide for adrenaline chasers. Rig-e Jenn assumed its name from whom believed that it was haunted by spirits and the devil. The bizarre desert can be reached after hours first on asphalt roads, and then for some hours through uninhabited terrain.

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish