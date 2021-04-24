Iran flights to India, Pakistan suspended till further notice

Referring to an Interior Ministry letter addressed to the Roads and Rural Development Ministry,

Dinparast said on Saturday evening that following the issuance of the order by the head of the Headquarters for Campaign against Corona Disease, the Roads and Development minister implemented that order and all flights to and from India and Pakistan were suspended till further notice.

“Meanwhile, we have harmonized efforts with the concerned healthcare officials to intensify their supervision at country’s eastern official border check-points, he added.

1424

