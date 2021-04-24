Apr 24, 2021, 9:29 PM
Journalist ID: 1843
News Code: 84307423
0 Persons

Tags

Iran flights to India, Pakistan suspended till further notice

Iran flights to India, Pakistan suspended till further notice

Tehran, April 24, IRNA – Iranian and foreign airlines flights to India and Pakistan were suspended till further notice due to the widespread Corona disease pandemic in those countries, according to the Secretary of Headquarters for Campaign against Corona Disease Babak Dinparast, after the interior minister and head of that headquarters issued the related order.

Referring to an Interior Ministry letter addressed to the Roads and Rural Development Ministry,
Dinparast said on Saturday evening that following the issuance of the order by the head of the Headquarters for Campaign against Corona Disease, the Roads and Development minister implemented that order and all flights to and from India and Pakistan were suspended till further notice.

“Meanwhile, we have harmonized efforts with the concerned healthcare officials to intensify their supervision at country’s eastern official border check-points, he added.

1424

Follow us on twitter @irnaenglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
2 + 7 =